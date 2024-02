According to a report by US Today, ballots in Michigan have a section called 'Uncommitted'. If no one is preferred from the list of candidates on the ballot, the voter can then select the 'Uncommitted' section. According to a report by a US news agency, 25% of the votes were counted and Biden received 80% support. And the amount of uncommitted votes is 14.5%. That is, 33,000 voters cast uncommitted votes, which is more than expected.