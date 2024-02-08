Meta brings AI generated image detection tool

Videos

08 February, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 11:00 am

Meta brings AI generated image detection tool

08 February, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 11:00 am

Meta says it will introduce technology that can detect and label images generated by other companies' artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tech Talk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

2h | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

4h | Panorama
Colorised photograph of Charles Dickens. Photograph: Charles Dickens Museum

Charles Dickens: Inking from experience

16h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Super-Bowl craze in America

Super-Bowl craze in America

15h | Videos
Rejection of aid offer for Israel

Rejection of aid offer for Israel

3h | Videos
Meta brings AI generated image detection tool

Meta brings AI generated image detection tool

2h | Videos
Loan rescheduling surges by Tk7,300cr in Jan-Sep 2023

Loan rescheduling surges by Tk7,300cr in Jan-Sep 2023

4h | Videos