Local and quota reform activists clashed with the police; Killed 1
One person was reportedly killed in a police clash with locals and quota reform activists at Shanir Akhra in the capital. This incident happened on Thursday midnight.
One person was reportedly killed in a police clash with locals and quota reform activists at Shanir Akhra in the capital. This incident happened on Thursday midnight.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.