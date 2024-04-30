A lemon market of crore taka

Videos

30 April, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 10:00 am

A lemon market of crore taka

30 April, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 10:00 am

Lemon growers come to Enayetpur market every day with lemons from different villages of Mymensingh. Wholesalers from different districts of the country come every day to buy lemons. Sale starts at every 2pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

1h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

14h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

21h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

11h | Videos
Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

12h | Videos
Govt borrowing from commercial banks rises 12 times in Jul-Apr

Govt borrowing from commercial banks rises 12 times in Jul-Apr

1h | Videos
Is Amazon emitting carbon?

Is Amazon emitting carbon?

10h | Videos