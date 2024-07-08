Leftists' Victory in France: Who Will Form the Government?

A strategy turned the tide of the dice. Before the second round of France's national elections, over two hundred candidates withdrew from the electoral race. The purpose was to prevent the victory of far-right candidates. So, they united and withdrew their candidacy. This effort to block the victory of the far-right party, National Rally (RN), has been largely successful. At the same time, the leftist coalition New Popular Front (NPE) is winning the most seats in the election.