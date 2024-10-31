The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

31 October, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 01:22 pm

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is possible before the US presidential election on November 5. This is indicated by the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati.

