Bangladesh's labour exports tumbled to a nine-month low in January, driven by decreases in employment opportunities in Malaysia and Oman. The South Asian economy, which heavily relies on remittance income, sent 87,852 workers in the first month of 2024, marking a 16% year-on-year decrease and an 8% month-on-month decrease, according to data from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training (BMET).