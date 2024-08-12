Khulna policemen returning to work

Videos

12 August, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 06:17 pm

Khulna policemen returning to work

12 August, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 06:17 pm

Policemen in Khulna have resumed their duties at key places, bringing relief to the people. They returning to work after a week. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Today

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

10h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

53m | Videos
Women's T20 World Cup to go ahead as planned with state level security

Women's T20 World Cup to go ahead as planned with state level security

1h | Videos
Khulna policemen returning to work

Khulna policemen returning to work

1h | Videos
Army will go back to cantonment when police start working properly: Army chief Waker

Army will go back to cantonment when police start working properly: Army chief Waker

1h | Videos