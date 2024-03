Brahmanbaria's Kasba border haat was declared closed for an indefinite period on March 10, 2020 to prevent corona infection. Public life has also become normal in this. However, Kasba border market remains closed. As a result, there is no income for the merchants of that market. They are not able to collect the due amount of the products given 4 years ago. All in all, they are living in extreme financial hardship.