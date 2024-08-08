Kamla Harris' running mate is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her 'running mate' or vice presidential candidate in the upcoming US presidential election.
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her 'running mate' or vice presidential candidate in the upcoming US presidential election.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.