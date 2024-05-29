Jul-Apr ADP implantation lowest in 3 years
In July-April, the ministries and other government agencies spent only 49.26% of the revised ADP, according to data from the Implementation, Monitoring, and Evaluation Division (IMED) released on Monday.
In July-April, the ministries and other government agencies spent only 49.26% of the revised ADP, according to data from the Implementation, Monitoring, and Evaluation Division (IMED) released on Monday.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.