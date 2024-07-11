Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Videos

11 July, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 08:33 pm

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

11 July, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 08:33 pm

The Israeli army has given an ultimatum to evacuate Gaza City in central Gaza. Israeli snipers reportedly opened fire on Palestinians fleeing from there.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

9h | Explorer
The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

1h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

1h | Videos
Big rise in capital market transactions, index effect is little

Big rise in capital market transactions, index effect is little

32m | Videos
How significant is the cooperation between China and Bangladesh in the development of the Global South?

How significant is the cooperation between China and Bangladesh in the development of the Global South?

2h | Videos