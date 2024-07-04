Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

04 July, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 08:00 pm

Israel-Hezbollah; War can break out at any time. Many expert have such fears. Hezbollah says it is preparing itself for all kinds of situations. 

