Israel threatens to kill the new head of Hezbollah

Videos

30 October, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 06:40 pm

Israel threatens to kill the new head of Hezbollah

30 October, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 06:40 pm

Naim Kashem, the new head of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, will have a 'temporary' term. He won't last long. Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Galant responded in a post on X, Reuters reported. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

21m | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

1h | Explorer
Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

3d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

4d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How private universities are shaping Bangladesh’s workforce

How private universities are shaping Bangladesh’s workforce

46m | Videos
Israel threatens to kill the new head of Hezbollah

Israel threatens to kill the new head of Hezbollah

51m | Videos
Taijul Islam on his way to topple Shakib

Taijul Islam on his way to topple Shakib

1h | Videos
Hasina's fascist party has no place in Bangladesh: Dr. Yunus

Hasina's fascist party has no place in Bangladesh: Dr. Yunus

1h | Videos