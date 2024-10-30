Israel threatens to kill the new head of Hezbollah
Naim Kashem, the new head of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, will have a 'temporary' term. He won't last long. Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Galant responded in a post on X, Reuters reported.
