Israel Facing Troop Shortage amid Multi-Front Conflict

Videos

02 November, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 10:00 am

Israel Facing Troop Shortage amid Multi-Front Conflict

02 November, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 10:00 am

After more than a year of the ongoing Gaza conflict, Israel's army reserve members are increasingly fatigued, and the military is struggling to recruit additional forces as a new front opens in Lebanon. Since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, Israel has called up nearly 300,000 reserve members, 18% of whom are men over 40—individuals typically not required for compulsory duty. This prolonged strain on the military is having a significant impact, according to reports from French news agency AFP.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

12h | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

16h | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

17h | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

19h | Videos
Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

13h | Videos
China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

17h | Videos
Musk can continue with election cash giveaways for now

Musk can continue with election cash giveaways for now

15h | Videos