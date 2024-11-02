Israel Facing Troop Shortage amid Multi-Front Conflict

After more than a year of the ongoing Gaza conflict, Israel's army reserve members are increasingly fatigued, and the military is struggling to recruit additional forces as a new front opens in Lebanon. Since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, Israel has called up nearly 300,000 reserve members, 18% of whom are men over 40—individuals typically not required for compulsory duty. This prolonged strain on the military is having a significant impact, according to reports from French news agency AFP.