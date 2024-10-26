Israel is attacking Iran
In the end, Israel attacked Iran. According to the report of the Reuters news agency, several strong explosions were heard in the capital Tehran on Friday night, October 25, local time.
In the end, Israel attacked Iran. According to the report of the Reuters news agency, several strong explosions were heard in the capital Tehran on Friday night, October 25, local time.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.