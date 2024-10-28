Israel attacked Iran from Iraq
Hundreds of warplanes took part in the attack, but they did not enter Iranian airspace. Instead, they attacked from airspace under the control of the US military in Iraq.
Hundreds of warplanes took part in the attack, but they did not enter Iranian airspace. Instead, they attacked from airspace under the control of the US military in Iraq.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.