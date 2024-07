The first phase of voting in Iran's presidential election has concluded, and the counting is now complete. According to the election commission, although there was a close contest between the two candidates, neither secured more than 50% of the vote to become president. However, the vote count shows that Masoud Pezeshkian, known as a moderate, is ahead of Saeed Jalili, who is supported by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.