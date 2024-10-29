Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

29 October, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 03:18 pm

Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

29 October, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 03:18 pm

Iran has warned to respond to the Israeli attack with its "all capabilities". Spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ismail Bagei, warned on October 28.

