Bangladesh's airports saw a record 17.4 million air passengers last year, most of whom were international travellers, marking nearly 23.4% year-on-year growth, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh. In late 2022, the capacity of private airlines was 5,000 passengers per day on 22 planes. Over the past year, they have now had 31 aircraft with a per-day passenger capacity of more than 11,000.