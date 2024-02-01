India's ancient carpet weaving industry meets AI

India's ancient carpet weaving industry meets AI

One of the tradition of Kashmir is hand woven carpets. Everyone get surprised seeing its design. But do you know, there is a type of special carpet, which requires the designer to know coding to unveil the design? It took 6 months to make the whole carpet by coding. But now an AI software 'Talim' has come to rescue the meaning of traditional Kashmiri carpet design cues. With the help of Talim, the working time of 6 months has come down to just 6 weeks.

