India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India, the largest producer of rice, wheat, milk and sugarcane. But the number of hungry people in this India is MILLIONS. And if you look at the statistics, you will understand that this number is increasing day by day. According to the Global Hunger Index 2023, India ranks 111 out of 121 countries. But the previous year was the 107th! In today's video, I will try to analyze why the malnutrition rate is so high, why the number of hungry people is so high in India despite being the largest producer of staple food products.