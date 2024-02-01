India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

Videos

01 February, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 11:00 pm

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

01 February, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 11:00 pm

India, the largest producer of rice, wheat, milk and sugarcane. But the number of hungry people in this India is MILLIONS. And if you look at the statistics, you will understand that this number is increasing day by day. According to the Global Hunger Index 2023, India ranks 111 out of 121 countries. But the previous year was the 107th! In today's video, I will try to analyze why the malnutrition rate is so high, why the number of hungry people is so high in India despite being the largest producer of staple food products.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

11h | Panorama
TBS Infographics.

Why RMG nearshoring never posed a real threat to Bangladeshi manufacturers

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

1d | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

2h | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

4h | Videos
India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

1h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

5h | Videos