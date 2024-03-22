Iftar items are available for 1 taka
Jewel Mia has opened a 1 Tk hotel in Palashbari, Gaibandha. Where iftar items are available for 1 taka. Apart from the Iftar items for Tk 1, there are also food packages for Tk 20 and Tk 25.
