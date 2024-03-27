Iftar arrangement for 7 thousand people

Videos

27 March, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 11:00 pm

Iftar arrangement for 7 thousand people

27 March, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 11:00 pm

Iftar mahfil is organized for seven thousand people every year in United Arab Emirate. Where local and foreign diplomats, businessmen and ordinary people participated in the Iftar.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Probashi Bangladeshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need the new curriculum

10h | Pursuit
British Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward votes in favour, during a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan in New York City on 25 March 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire: Too little, too late, too flimsy

14h | Panorama
The main attraction was the combat tanks and almost everyone was climbing onto them to take pictures of themselves. The children seemed especially ecstatic, as they were awestruck by the size of the vehicle. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Military Hardware Display 2024: A peek into what it takes to defend the country

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Endrick colors Bernabéu before his Real Madrid debut

Endrick colors Bernabéu before his Real Madrid debut

1h | Videos
Raising direct taxes will reduce income inequality: PRI

Raising direct taxes will reduce income inequality: PRI

2h | Videos
Israel is losing international support in the Gaza war

Israel is losing international support in the Gaza war

3h | Videos
10-year-old chess phenomenon beats world number one

10-year-old chess phenomenon beats world number one

5h | Videos