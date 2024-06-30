If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah
Iran has warned Tel Aviv that if Israel attacks Lebanon, Iran and its regional allies, the All Resistance Fronts group, will fight Israel.
Iran has warned Tel Aviv that if Israel attacks Lebanon, Iran and its regional allies, the All Resistance Fronts group, will fight Israel.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.