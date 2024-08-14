I will be responsible to the nation if Sagar-Runi's murder is not prosecuted - Legal Adviser
If Sagar-Runi's murder is not prosecuted, he will be responsible to the nation, said Adviser on Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. Asif Nazrul
