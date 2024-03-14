How Somali fishermen became pirates

Once upon a time, fishing trawlers from countries like South Korea, Japan, and Spain used to come to Somalia waters and catch fish. Needless to say, these trawlers had no authorization or license to fish off the Somali coast. When Somali pirates seized these trawlers, they demanded ransom. Since the foreigners had no legal status or license, the bandits could easily get the ransom money. Because these foreign groups also did not want their violation of international waters to come to light.