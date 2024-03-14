How Shariatpur's Naria was protected from erosion

Videos

14 March, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 09:00 am

How Shariatpur's Naria was protected from erosion

14 March, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 09:00 am

Where there was fear of erosion before, now the structure of the future is being built. The erosion of Padma is now like a fairy tale to the residents of Shariatpur.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

47m | Panorama
AI-generated representational image.

How Ramadan goes for Bangladeshi students abroad

15h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

1d | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

15h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

Now | Videos
How Shariatpur's Naria was protected from erosion

How Shariatpur's Naria was protected from erosion

1h | Videos
Sura Mosque in Dinajpur: A religious site standing for 500 years

Sura Mosque in Dinajpur: A religious site standing for 500 years

7h | Videos
Cubarsi succeeded, where Messi-Ronaldo were unable to

Cubarsi succeeded, where Messi-Ronaldo were unable to

12h | Videos