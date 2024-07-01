How revised is the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25?
The parliament has passed the Tk797,000 crore national budget for FY2024-25 – with the goal of achieving a 6.75% GDP growth rate and keeping annual inflation at around 6.50%.
