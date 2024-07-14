How is Germany spending a special defense fund of 100 billion euros?
60 high-tech Chinook helicopters are being added to Germany's aircraft carrier. Which will cost 7 billion euros. A new hangar will be constructed to house them.
60 high-tech Chinook helicopters are being added to Germany's aircraft carrier. Which will cost 7 billion euros. A new hangar will be constructed to house them.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.