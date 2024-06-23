How far is the nuclear war between China, India and Pakistan?
In 2023, $91.4 billion was spent on developing nuclear weapons. The cost will increase in the future. But the world's shift toward nuclear weapons worried the world.
In 2023, $91.4 billion was spent on developing nuclear weapons. The cost will increase in the future. But the world's shift toward nuclear weapons worried the world.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.