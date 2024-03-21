How is the expatriate iftar?

Videos

21 March, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 11:00 pm

How is the expatriate iftar?

21 March, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 11:00 pm

Expatriates have to eat Iftar-Sehri without family members. But in the corner of the mind, the memory of the country in the month of Ramadan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Probashi Bangladeshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

12h | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

11h | Panorama
Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

1d | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

1h | Videos
Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

3h | Videos
Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

2h | Videos
All you need to know about IPL 2024

All you need to know about IPL 2024

5h | Videos