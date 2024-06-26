How did the 4 convicts escape?

26 June, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 02:04 pm

How did the 4 convicts escape?

The Bogra district police arrested four accused within an hour of escaping through the roof of the jail. They escaped from the prison's condemned cell around 3 am on June 26.

Comments

