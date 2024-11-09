How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

09 November, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 10:01 pm

How is China preparing to tackle Trump's tariff policy?

09 November, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 10:01 pm

China has already announced new measures to prepare for a potential second term of Donald Trump's presidency. The country plans to use billions of dollars to reduce local government debt, ensuring it doesn't hinder economic growth. Meanwhile, Trump has proposed high import tariffs on Chinese goods, with pledges to impose rates as high as 60%. Trump's victory could disrupt Xi Jinping's plans to turn China into a technological powerhouse and further strain relations between the world's two largest economies. 

