The current generation of former French colonial countries is becoming nationalistic again. In addition to the former French colonies of Senegal and Chad, reformists have taken power in the Sahel's three main countries: Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. They no longer want to accept Western domination in their production, trade and even language and culture, along with sovereignty and autonomy. Several of their countries have once again broken ties with the West and strengthened friendship with Russia.