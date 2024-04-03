Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs
Biju, Bihu, Vishu, Sangrai, Baisu, Changkran fairs were held in Rangamati. Traditional clothing, jewelery and food stalls are the center of attraction at the fair.
