Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

Videos

03 April, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 12:15 pm

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

03 April, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 12:15 pm

Biju, Bihu, Vishu, Sangrai, Baisu, Changkran fairs were held in Rangamati. Traditional clothing, jewelery and food stalls are the center of attraction at the fair.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

1h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

4h | Panorama
These houses are capable of withstanding climatic shocks without deformation; they are also cost-effective. Photo: Courtesy

Reducing climate vulnerability by building climate-resilient housing in coastal areas

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

1h | Videos
Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

15h | Videos
The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

17h | Videos
Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

19h | Videos