Hamas blames the US for continuing the war

26 June, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 08:00 pm

Hamas blames the Biden administration for continuing the war in Gaza after this attack. At least 21 thousand children are missing in the ongoing war in Gaza. 

