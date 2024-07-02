Gym Centers are spreading everywhere in Chattogram
Gym center is growing in Chattogram. Everyone has built gyms or fitness centers in important areas on their own initiative. The popularity of these centers is increasing.
Gym center is growing in Chattogram. Everyone has built gyms or fitness centers in important areas on their own initiative. The popularity of these centers is increasing.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.