Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

The government has issued bonds for the first time to repay the outstanding debts of private power companies. The Ministry of Finance yesterday issued bonds worth over Tk2,000 crore to Pubali Bank and City Bank to settle the debts of several power companies. Officials of the Treasury and Debt Management Division of the Finance Department said the outstanding debts of all IPPs will be repaid gradually. That will require the government to issue bonds worth nearly Tk15,000 crore.