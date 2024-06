The curd of Gournadi upazila – popularly known as Gournadir Doi. Every day, hundreds of maunds of curd are shipped from Gournadi to Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram, Khulna, Dinajpur, Sylhet and other places. Around 200 maunds (one maund is 37 kilogrammes) of milk ends up generating about 100 maunds of yoghurt. The production doubles during different festivals.