Google pledges 25 million euros to boost AI skills in Europe

Videos

15 February, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 11:00 am

Google pledges 25 million euros to boost AI skills in Europe

15 February, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 11:00 am

Announcing the funding on Monday, the tech giant said it had opened applications for social enterprises and nonprofits that could help reach those most likely to benefit from training.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tech Talk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

4h | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

2h | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

2h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

18h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The Traditional fair is full of fish and sweets

The Traditional fair is full of fish and sweets

48m | Videos
Google pledges 25 million euros to boost AI skills in Europe

Google pledges 25 million euros to boost AI skills in Europe

1h | Videos
Heart attacks remain top killer in Bangladesh

Heart attacks remain top killer in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
The price of chocolate around Valentine's Day is beyond affordability

The price of chocolate around Valentine's Day is beyond affordability

3h | Videos