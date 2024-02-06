Google Maps will also answer your questions like AI chatbots

06 February, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 11:00 am

Google Maps will also answer your questions like AI chatbots

06 February, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 11:00 am

Google Maps will use artificial intelligence technology of Large Language Model for data analysis. When this new facility will launch, Google Maps will briefly provide detailed information about restaurants, shops or any place. Users can even ask various questions about a place or organization in the map results. If you ask questions, Google Maps will tell you the answers immediately through artificial intelligence. That is, like Google Bird Chatbot, users will get answers to various questions instantly.

