Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

Videos

17 July, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 09:59 pm

Amidst tight security, the students of the quota movement held the funeral program of Gaibana. However, the protesters could not go in front of the Raju sculpture due to police obstruction. The agitators are claiming that tear shells and sound grenades were thrown at them without any provocation. However, the members of the law and order forces say that they are working as per the instructions of the university administration.

1h | Videos
25m | Videos
4h | Videos
