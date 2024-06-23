General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

Videos

23 June, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 05:58 pm

General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

23 June, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 05:58 pm

General Waqar-uz-Zaman took charge as the Chief of Bangladesh Army. He will perform this duty for the next 3 years.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Today

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

2h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Defending champion England faces USA to keep their semi dream alive

Defending champion England faces USA to keep their semi dream alive

10m | Videos
General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

55m | Videos
ACC probe committee begins to look into alleged corruption by Matiur Rahman

ACC probe committee begins to look into alleged corruption by Matiur Rahman

2h | Videos
Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

2h | Videos