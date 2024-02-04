Gaza’s children live without parents in refugee camps

The child you see on the screen is Raja Mounir Arafat. Age 11. She and her parents along with her brother and sisters lived in the Gaza Strip. One day suddenly at 4 o'clock in the morning, she felt that everything is collapsing around with a loud noise. All started to run. Raza noticed she cannot run. Her leg is injured. In that incident she lost her mother, father, brother and sisters. Now she is living without her family in various refugee camps in Gaza.