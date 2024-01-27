Fully automate customs – use big data techs: Finance Minister
Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has directed officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to focus on fully automating customs processes by using advanced technologies like big data and blockchain to make trade cost- and time-effective. Without making trade easier, it is not possible to reduce the cost and time of doing business, said the finance minister during a seminar organised on International Customs Day at the Revenue Building in Dhaka on Friday.