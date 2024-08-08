Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya passed away
Former Chief Minister of West Bengal and senior CPM leader Buddhadev Bhattacharya is no more. He died at his home on Palm Avenue in South Kolkata on August 8 at around 8:20 am.
Former Chief Minister of West Bengal and senior CPM leader Buddhadev Bhattacharya is no more. He died at his home on Palm Avenue in South Kolkata on August 8 at around 8:20 am.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.