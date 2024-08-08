Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya passed away

08 August, 2024
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 04:09 pm

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya passed away

08 August, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 04:09 pm

Former Chief Minister of West Bengal and senior CPM leader Buddhadev Bhattacharya is no more. He died at his home on Palm Avenue in South Kolkata on August 8 at around 8:20 am.

