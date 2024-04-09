Farmers protest by blocking roads in Germany

Videos

09 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 11:00 pm

Farmers protest by blocking roads in Germany

09 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 11:00 pm

German government has withdrawn diesel subsidy for agriculture. The country's farmers have called a strike in protest. This movement has been going on for a week.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

1h | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

14h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

1d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

1d | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

1d | Videos
King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

3h | Videos