Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

There is a scale for declaring famine. An area is said to be famine-prone if at least 20% of the total population suffers from extreme food insecurity, one in three children is acutely malnourished, and two in every 10,000 people die each day from starvation or malnutrition and disease. The 20 percent limit has already been exceeded in Gaza. The remaining two milestones, the number of malnourished children and the number of people dying of starvation, can be crossed in a very short time.