Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

Videos

13 March, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 01:52 pm

Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

13 March, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 01:52 pm

There is a scale for declaring famine. An area is said to be famine-prone if at least 20% of the total population suffers from extreme food insecurity, one in three children is acutely malnourished, and two in every 10,000 people die each day from starvation or malnutrition and disease. The 20 percent limit has already been exceeded in Gaza. The remaining two milestones, the number of malnourished children and the number of people dying of starvation, can be crossed in a very short time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

5h | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

21h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

25m | Videos
Iftar Recipe Chicken Malai Tikka

Iftar Recipe Chicken Malai Tikka

15m | Videos
Apple warns users of older operating systems on iPhones

Apple warns users of older operating systems on iPhones

2h | Videos
What is not made in Syedpur?

What is not made in Syedpur?

3h | Videos