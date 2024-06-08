Exhibition of rare books is going on at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro
An exceptional exhibition titled "Paradise and papers: let there be books" has been organized by an organization called Boiyer Jahaj at the Art Gallery of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro.
